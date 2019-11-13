Congratulations! Jay Ellis & Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl

Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl

Jay Ellis is a proud papa. The “Insecure” actor and his longtime love Nina Senicar welcomed a baby girl, Monday, November 11.

The news comes from the happy couple who shared sweet snaps of their baby’s tiny feet.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” Senicar captioned the adorable photo. “Welcome Nora Grace Ellis.”

Jay shared the pic of baby Nora’s feet on his social media as well.

This is the first child for the couple who’ve been together since 2015.

Congrats Jay and Nina!