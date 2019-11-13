Sorcery Tutorial: Deelishis Shares Nose Contouring Routine, But Did She Knife-Up Her Jawline?

Knifed Up Chronicles: Deelishis Wants To Prove She Did “Nothing” To Her Face

Rumors about Deeelishis knifing up her face are recirculating and the former reality star is clapping back, kinda. The 41-year-old posted up a ‘tutorial’ on how she changes her nose from its wider, natural state to narrow. Deelishis heavily contours her sniffer with makeup in the clip, showing off her bare face before and after.

Does this clip convince YOU that Deelishis didn’t touch her mug since her ‘Flavor of Love’ days?

Comments under the video were kind to the social media star, but some people are still now convinced Deelishis have multiple surgeries to accomplished her most recent, talked about mug. These look like two different women to us…

I need this eye surgery. RT @TheMisterMarcus: I’m shook, man. That’s a good job. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORTvgNA42Y — BANG BANG BANG!!!! (@D0ntHurtY0self) November 12, 2019

Deelishis’ chin looked more square back in the day, are we right? Surgical chin shaving seems to be a trend in cosmetic surgery and fans have accused Kim K, Natalie Nunn and even SZA of doing the same procedure. Could Deelishis also be a culprit?

Hit the flip for more.