For The Ladies: Omarion Flaunts His Beefed Up Chest For 35th Birthday

Happy Birthday: Omarion Turns 35

It might be Omarion’s 35th birthday week, but he’s giving his fans a gift. The “Ice Box” singer took to Instagram to flaunt his pecs and announce he has new music on the way. It’s been a minute since we heard from Omarion on record. His single “Post To Be”, featuring Jhene Aiko and Chris Brown, was released in 2014. The single peaked at #1 on Billboards Rhythmic charts.

Lately, Omarion has been making headlines in association with his ex, Apryl Jones. Fans have been shocked that Apryl is carrying on a relationship with O’s B2K coworker Lil Fizz. So far, Omarion hasn’t commented publicly on that. Does he look bothered to you?

In regards to new tunes, Omarions writes:

New music is coming.✨. It’s all so exciting if you let me show you….again. 🙏🏾 🎂. #O35

What do you think? Are YOU ready for some new Omarion music?