Cardi B. And Kyle’s Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez Takes Steps To Transition, Says Surgery Was Successful

Celebrity Stylist Tokyo Stylez Underwent Successful Breast Augmentation And Lipo

Congratulations to Tokyo Stylez, who just took her first surgical steps towards transitioning this week. The celebrity hairstylist, known for creating custom looks for Kylie Jenner and Cardi B among other superstar clientele, revealed on Instagram last week plans for a breast augmentation and even more snatched waist.

The night before surgery she shared her excitement again.

Kylie Jenner responded, telling her, “Good Luck Baby.”

After her surgery Saturday Tokyo Stylez revealed, “Surgery was successful thanks again for all of you who had me in your prayers and supported me for making the decision to transition . You guys have no idea having the support from you all means .” She also thanked her doctors for making her first step in transition a success.

She got an outpouring of loving and supportive messages.

EJ Johnson commented, “So excited for you and your beautiful new journey 😘👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

La La Anthony sent a flurry of emojis:

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Lil Kim offered love and prayers:

😻 I Love u and I pray for ur speedy recovery 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💋❤️

Pretty cool. It looks like her chosen name is Mia/

Tokyo Stylez isn’t the only member of Cardi’s glam squad getting work done either. Cardi’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl also went under the knife recently to get a BBL

Tokyo Stylez offered her support in the comments in the form of praise hands.

Congratulations to Tokyo Stylez and Erika La Pearl.