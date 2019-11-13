In WTF News: Uber Eats Driver Caught Crunching On Customer’s Popeyes Order, Refuses To Give Up Sandwich [Video]
Customer Confronts Drive Who Cancelled Popeyes Order And Was Eating It!
This Popeyes chicken sandwich has folks acting like savages, even Uber drivers.
A young hairstylist from the D.C. area says she caught her Uber Eats driver red-handed, nibbling on her red beans and rice. BaddieVee_, the IG user, says she approached the car after noticing the driver was parked around the backside of her residence with a man in the car. They were allegedly both going through her order which included a chicken sandwich. The Uber Eats driver immediately claimed she refunded the young woman her money and kept the food! WTH?
So y’all.. I don’t even do this but… this chicken sandwich is really stripping y’all of sense!!!!! THIS LADY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE DELIVERING MY UBER EATS.. lied and said she called me when she was outside.. Aw she was in the back of my house!! I go back there and walked up to her ni**a opening my red beans and rice!!!!! Yalllll!!!! All I wanted was my chicken sandwich and that’s it. These people robbed me for deaaaaad.
Here’s the video.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s an update on how Uber handled the situation…
View this post on Instagram
Soooo.. for those of you asking for an update from Uber here you go. I guess it’s safe to say I been said Uber was wild as shit and can careless. This some goofy ass shit!!! They’re only blocking interactions with me and the delivery driver. This is so wild!! What’s gonna happen if this happens to someone else? These big ass companies do not give a flying fuck about the ones who’s spending money with them. This shit sad. Fuck y’all too @ubereats I think this made me more upset than the situation itself 🤷🏽♀️
How crazy!
