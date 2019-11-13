Wendy Williams Welcomes Winter Wearing Her Coziest Cuffing Season Couture

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Bundles Up For Winter Weather

Wendy Williams won’t let winter keep her from being her fashionable self. The daytime talk queen stepped out this morning wearing her warmest winter finery, including fur (faux we think) and layers of cream colored coziness. You likey?

Wendy Williams

Her faux fur covered footsies even match the detail on her coat. Cute right? Stay warm Wendy!

