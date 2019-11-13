Breaking: Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years Behind Bars In Federal Gun Case (Exclusive Details)

Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison For Lying In Order To Buy Weapons

A Miami federal judge has sentenced troubled rapper Kodak Black to 46 months in prison for lying on gun sales applications in order to buy semiautomatic weapons.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper and his lawyer were in Miami Federal Court Wednesday for the sentencing, where he faced up to 10 years after pleading guilty to one count of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm.

Kodak was barred from owning guns following his indictment for allegedly raping a South Carolina high school girl in 2016.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, submitted character letters from the nonprofit Jack & Jill Children’s Center on behalf of his client, which thanked him for the large donation he made to support children in his native South Florida. Another letter from Allen DeWane, the CEO of Acuity Productions, said Kodak promised to work with him to encourage young people to steer clear of criminality.

Black’s legal team argued that their client’s gun charge was a crime of deception rather than possession and that he took full responsibility once he was arrested. They said gang members had been making death threats against him and his employees were so fearful that they started ferrying him around in a bulletproof car.

But their contentions did little to dissuade the judge from levying the nearly four-year sentence on the 22-year-old, who has been held without bail for the crime for the last six months.