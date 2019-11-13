Brandy, Wale & Ne-Yo Performing At 2019 Urban One Honors, Tickets On Sale Now

Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes today announced the honorees, performers, and presenters for the prestigious annual URBAN ONE HONORS event on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The two-hour telecast will air on TV One, a division of Urban One, on January 20, 2020, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

This year’s honorees will include:

Veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone (Lifetime Achievement Award);

Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Award);

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Award);

and actor/dancer and star of “Pose,” Ryan Jamaal Swain (Represent Pride Award).

Performers include:

Grammy Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Ne-Yo;

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale;

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Brandy;

Also R&B singer Eric Benét; gospel singer Pastor Charles Jenkins; new music artist Jac Ross; and television host Egypt Sherrod. Actor/singer and star of “Pose” Billy Porter, and the subject of Netflix’s documentary “The Black Godfather” Clarence Avant are among the show’s presenters.

The event will go down as a night to remember and if you’d like to witness the action you can purchase tickets by heading to https://urbanonehonors.com !