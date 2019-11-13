Feces Fracas: Homeless Man Pours Plentiful Pot Of Steaming Isht On Random Woman’s Head

Homeless Man Pours Plentiful Pot Of Steaming Diarrhea On Random Woman’s Head

An L.A. woman is reeling after she says she was randomly targeted by a homeless man and assaulted with hot diarrhea. Heidi Van Tassel was hospitalized for testing after she says a homeless man randomly targeted and dumped steaming hot feces on her head.

NBC Los Angeles reports that Van Tassel was near the Hollywood Walk of Fame when a man randomly pulled her out of the car, dragged her out to the middle of the street, and dumped a bucket of feces on her head.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

She was rushed to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital to be tested for infectious diseases and will need to be retested every three months.

NBC Los Angeles identified the man as Jere Blessings. He’s been charged with battery and taken to jail and has a history of “schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.”

“He doesn’t need jail time. He needs mental health care,” Van Tassel said. “I have empathy for him. Because he needs help.”

What would YOU do if you were minding your business and randomly attacked by hot diarrhea???