Ride With The Mob: 5th Annual Yams Day Coming To NYC January 2020

A$AP Mob Announces Yams Day January 17, 2020

In 2015, creative musician and brother to A$AP Mob, A$AP Yams was lost to gun violence in New York. Today, on A$AP Yams’ birthday, it was announced that his life will be celebrated on Friday, January 17 with Yams Day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will feature appearances from A$AP Mob, with additional artists to be announced soon!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation which was founded four years ago by Tatianna Rodriguez, Yams’ mother.

Tickets will be available Friday November 15th at 10am EST HERE