On The Come Up: The Artful Journey Project Launches With Creative Social Event In Atlanta

The Artful Journey Project Launches With Event In Atlanta

This new youth initiative aims to arm students with knowledge outside of classroom walls by creating and selling original artwork to provide passports. LeKeith Taylor is partnering with KIPP Ways Academy in Atlanta to give students with hopes of traveling the world an opportunity to see countries they want to visit, such as Australia, France, and Egypt.

Thursday November 7, The Artful Journey Project held an art-show like launch event in Atlanta, where supporters gathered to celebrate, view modern cultural pieces, and learn more about the dope new initiative! For more information on The Artful Journey Project here, and see more launch event photos on the flip!