The Female Jamie Foxx? Comedian B. Simone’s “Raw Sh*t” Freestyle Is Scoring Her Some Serious Street Cred [Video]

B. Simone Releases Video For “Raw Sh*t” Freestyle

If you’ve been following comedian B. Simone for a while, you know that it’s her ultimate goal is to get as much credibility as a rapper as she does making people chuckle. She seems to be on the right path with this new music. Her fans seem to love her “Raw Sh*t” freestyle so much, she released a video for it.

The track can also be found on streaming services like apple music.

What do YOU think? Does she have what it takes to get spins in your playlist?