Jesus Take The Wheel: Bronx Teen Suing Teacher Who Beat The Brakes Off Him Over Botched Drug Deal

Bronx Teen Suing Teacher Who Beat The Brakes Off Him Over Botched Drug Deal

What in the Tariq St. Patrick is going on?!

An embattled (former) Bronx teacher who was charged with assault for allegedly beating, robbing and threatening a 16-year-old student over a botched drug deal is facing a lawsuit. The New York Daily News reports that the teen, a former student at John Lindsay Wildcat charter school in the Bronx, claimed that teacher Kevin Pope gave him $4,000 to buy marijuana and then beat and robbed him after he pocketed the cash.

Nazur West, now 19, filed a lawsuit in Bronx County Supreme Court on Sunday against Kevin Pope. He claims that in 2016 Pop convinced him to buy $4,000 worth of weed, but when the dealer asked for $7,000, the student allegedly took the money and run.

Later, Pope allegedly attacked West for taking the money and threatened to chop off the teen’s hands and send someone to rape his mother, according to court papers.

“Do you want to die?” Pope was accused of shouting at the teen reports The New York Daily News. “You want to steal from me? I should break your arm … I should get someone to rape your mom every day after work.”

West says he suffered psychological damage after the incident and he’s also suing his former charter school and the Department of Education, which oversees charters, claiming they negligently hired and retained Pope.

As for the teen’s alleged drug dealing former teacher, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in September 2016. He was sentenced to 30 days community service after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in February 2017.