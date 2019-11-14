Preciousness: Russell Wilson Spends Quality Time Teaching Baby Future How To Catch A Football [Video]

Proud Papa: Russell Wilson Shows His Step Son How To Pass A Football

Future Zahir Wilburn is a happy child with a step-papa that loves him to pieces. The 5-year-old spent some quality time with his father figure Russell Wilson and the pair passed around a football. Wilson joked that baby Future being a good receiver helped him look like an even better quarterback. He called his bonus son his “teammate”.

How sweet. Hit play to see it.

My Teammate and I putting in work during the Bye Week!

Every @NFL QB knows it’s the Receiver who makes him look Good! #NoTime2Sleep @Ciara pic.twitter.com/Zmxyv6mrU0 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 13, 2019

The family is fresh off of a victory this week. Ciara and her hubby recently bought into the Founders MLS franchise earlier this year and their team has already won the MLS Cup. Here they are celebrating as #TeamOwners.