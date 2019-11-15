Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Verizon Gifts Customers With A FREE YEAR Of Disney Plus

Verizon Gifts Customers With Disney Plus, Shatters Twitter

It’s only been 72 hours since the highly anticipated Disney Plus went live and changed the world forever. No, seriously, 10 million users have already subscribed with Verizon making the biggest splash by gifting customers a FREE year of the nostalgia-splashed service.

Yes, you read that right. Verizon customers (with unlimited data) get a free year of Disney Plus that can be redeemed via desktop or app. Either way, it’s easy to set up and free. Check out the tutorial below:

Disney+ is available for free to all @Verizon unlimited subscribers starting right now. Here’s how to set up your free account via the My Verizon app. Click on sound to hear me prattle. Please RT. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/tjhy9NRamt — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) November 12, 2019

And while you’re here, peep some chitter-chatter over the Verizon gifting Disney Plus the flip.