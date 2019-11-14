Cops Kill People: Wichita Man Gunned Down In “Swatting” Hoax, Family Suing Police Department For $25 Million

Wichta Police Sued For $25 Million Over Wrongful Death

Last year we reported that Andrew Finch was shot dead by Wichita police back in 2017 when gamer clown called 911 and falsely reported a shooting and kidnapping at his home.

Today, according to 13ABC, Finch’s family is suing the Wichta police department for $25 million dollars in damages in a recently filed lawsuit. Finch’s mother and family want the officers on the scene, Justin Rapp and Sgt. Ben Jonker, held liable for Andrew’s death.

The court filing describes the shooting as “WPD’s customary use of excessive lethal force against civilians.”

Police set up a perimeter around Finch’s house when they arrived on the scene on the night of Dec. 28, 2017. The lawsuit said by the time Finch was on the porch, “Jonker had not established a plan for the WPD’s response, or provided instructions to officers about how to handle the incident.” The lawsuit also said there was no designated person to communicate with Finch and that every officer was yelling before Finch was shot.

Per usual, the department’s response was to attempt to justify any and every their officers do.

“Rapp’s split-second decision was objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances,” and “Rapp’s decision to shoot was not caused by any unconstitutional WPD practice regarding use of force.”

F**k the police. We hope Andrew Finch’s family gets every dime and that STILL won’t be enough.