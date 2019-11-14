Get Your Life Together: Three School Employees Charged After Death Of Autistic Child

A special needs teacher and two administrators are set to be charged this week in the death of a 13-year-old special needs student, according to reports from CBS Sacramento.

Cindy Keller–The executive director of Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills, California– Staranne Meyers, the principal, and special education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend are all facing one charge of felony involuntary manslaughter. The incident took place in November of 2018 NS occurred after Wohlwend placed Max Benson in a “prone restraint” when he “became violent.”

After the student acted “violent,” the teacher pinned him down facing the ground for nearly an hour. He ended up losing consciousness later, which is when he died.

Not only are these three employees paying the price, but the corporation that owned the school they worked for will also be charged. “Guiding Hands School, Inc., the entity which owned and operated the school, will be charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter,”according to the press release.

“We are relieved that justice will be served with the charging of those responsible for his death,” said Seth Goldstein, a lawyer representing Benson’s family.

The California Department of Education suspended the school’s state certification and was later closed. The three employees are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.