Pure Comedy: Austin Rivers Calls For The Refs To Give His Dear Ol’ Dad Doc Rivers A Tech [Video]

Austin Rivers Calls For Doc Rivers To Be Given Tech

Austin Rivers doesn’t care who the coach of the opposing team is, even if it’s his dad.

The Clippers ran 5-on-5 against the Rivers and the Rockets last night and Austin was in full-blown competitor mode against his poppa, Doc, who is the Clippers’ head coach.

Things got pretty heated during the game and Doc lost his cool. Austin was of the mindset that his dad needed to be swiftly reprimanded for his bad behavior. The result is hilarious NBA history.

Austin continued his troll-y fun on Twitter.

Welp…. thanksgiving is going to be weird…. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

LMFAO!