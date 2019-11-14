Alicia Keys Returning As Host For 2020 Grammy Awards

15 Time Grammy Award Winner Alicia Keys Will Be Hosting Music’s Biggest Night For The Second Consecutive Year

Congratulations to Alicia Keys who will be returning to hosting duties for the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row.

The Grammy Awards posted about their hostess with the mostest Thursday morning.

Alicia also released a statement, which was published on Page Six:

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards,” the singer, 38, said in a statement. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Alicia also posted her own cute little promo which featured the 2019 version of herself facing off against the 2020 version. Check it out below:

Nominees for the awards will be announced next week on November 20th. Who are you rooting for?

The 62nd annual Grammys are going down Jan. 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.