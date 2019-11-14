Melanin Excellence: This Viral Video Of Black Dads Doing Ballet With Their Daughters Will Warm Your Heart [Video]

Viral Video Of Black Dads Doing Ballet With Their Daughters

There’s a super sweet video going viral of Philadelphia dads bonding with their daughters in ballet class. Last weekend an annual event at E’Chappe Dance Arts took place where the proud papas joined their daughters for one hour of ballet and one hour of yoga.

The super sweet event was filmed and posted on Instagram and quickly reposted by the likes of Jennifer Garner and Michael Ealy.

EDA’s founder, Erin Lee, was recently interviewed by Good Morning America about her beautiful class that celebrates the girls and their dance dads who gleefully do plies and allégros alongside their baby girls.

“Here we’re really big on dance dads,” said Lee. “They do pick up and drop off and are getting the girls ready for dance recitals.” “Year-round those dads are here and it’s very rarely acknowledged,” Lee said. “We wanted to show the world that this happens.” “There’s that stigma, that people say dads won’t want to do it,” she added. “You just have to give them the opportunity and sometimes pull them out of their shells and they’ll do it.”

One of the dads who regularly attends the class dubbed “BOGA” also told GMA that he’s glad that seeing black dads doing ballet with their daughters is helping to erase negative stigmas.

“In today’s climate that side of black men doesn’t get seen … black men who are there to support their daughters and be soft and vulnerable and show a different side,” said Julian Myers. “And it allowed our daughters to look to the left and look to the right and see other dads are out there doing the same things for their daughters.” “It was so moving and so character-building,” he added.

Now, THIS is some sweet melanin excellence.

What do YOU think about the E’Chappe Dance Arts class?