BlackInkCrew: Ceaser Fires Kitty For Allegedly Getting Smashed To Sailor Jerry Smithereens By Ryan Henry [Video]

Ceaser Fires Kitty Over Alleged Sex With Ryan Henry

Things took an ugly turn last night on Black Ink Crew in the aftermath of Ceaser and Kitty’s huge blowup.

Ceaser is having a very hard time dealing with the fact that Kitty allegedly had sex with “the competition” Ryan Henry and to resolve the issue he took a very dramatic, and possibly illegal, course of action.

Check out the video below to see how it all played out.

WTF was Ceaser thinking??? Firing a woman because of where she put her puxxy is NOT it.