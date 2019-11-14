Sweet Spiritual Swirl: Shaman Durek and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Believe They Had A Past Life Partnership

Spiritual Guide Who’s Been Swirling It Up With Norway’s Princess Martha Louise Believes He Was Also Smashing Her Royal Cakes To Smithereens In Past Life

Have y’all ever met someone new and instantly connected in such a way that it was like you already knew them? Well, that’s kinda what Shaman Durek, a spiritual guide who works with Hollywood types like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev, and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, who is fourth in line for the Norwegian throne, say they felt. Except not exactly. In an interview with People the self-described “sixth-generation shaman” addresses skeptics, talks his new book “Spirit Hacking” and talks about their past life “connection” and how they do cartwheels together. Like what a love right?!

“We’re holding the same frequency of love for the planet,” Durek says of Märtha, 48, who has three daughters with ex-husband Ari Behn. “And that is worth everything.” Durek told PEOPLE that after he and the Princess were set up by a mutual friend they immediately recognized one another. “She walked in and she said, ‘I remember you, I know who you are,’ ” says Durek. “I was like, ‘Yes, we knew each other from a very long time ago.’ It just came out of my mouth.” Märtha tells PEOPLE, “I came in the door, and I recognized him straight away. I was like, ‘I know you.’ That’s the first thing I said to him.” Durek claims he once lived with Märtha in Egypt in a past life. “When we’re together and I look at [Märtha], sometimes I see another face,” he says. “And she sees it in me, too. I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh.”

See what we mean? It must be the money… Or are we being too judgy? Have ANY of y’all ever experienced a past life connection like this?

For what it’s worth, Durek and Märtha, aren’t letting other folks opinions bother them.

“I’m not here to tell [critics] that something’s wrong with them,” Durek says. “When people say things like, ‘That’s not real,’ to me you’re basically narrowing down your consciousness and your ability to be aware of what’s possible. You’re only seeing one angle.”

Märtha addressed her critics and supporters back in May when she posted photos of the pair to announce their swirlationship on Instagram:

When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA).

Naysayers aside, the pair have been selling tickets to the freak show. They had a “wellness tour” earlier this year billed as “The Princess and the Shaman” that included a final performance workshop at Gamlebyen Kulturhus in Fredrikstad.

Durek is also pushing a book “Spirit Hacking: Shamanic Keys to Reclaim Your Personal Power, Transform Yourself, and Light Up the World” where he details his ability to commune with spirits.

He told PEOPLE he wants to help others “become more independent in their own evolution, how they deal with their relationships, the way they deal with problems that arise,” he says. “All I’m doing is throwing a bunch of tools in a container and saying, ‘How far do you want to go?’”

Sounds like he has pretty good intentions at least. Are you buying the book?

We know Märtha Louise bought a gang of copies. PEOPLE closed out the interview with Durek by publishing his praise of his love’s down to earth realness:

“I see myself in her, and she sees herself in me: the kindness, the love, the playfulness, the silliness,” Durek says. “She’s a princess, and she grew up in a royal family, but she’s real. She hugs people like I do. She plays video games with me, and she does fun things with me. If I skip down the street, she skips with me, and if I do cartwheels, she wants to do cartwheels. What kind of princess does that?”

Le sigh… Love is such a beautiful thing. It can really render you to believe in ALL THE POSSIBILITIES.. but do you think the first time he called her “Scam Risk Likely” came up on the caller ID?

Just sayin!