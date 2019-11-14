A Lil’ Positivity: Black Golfer Maurice Allen Donates $50K Towards Scholarships To Hometown High School

African American Golfer who recently hit a Golf ball from Canada to the US, Maurice Allen, donated $50,000 for student scholarships at his alma mater, Evans High School in Orlando. Maurice is the 2018 World Long Drive Champ, 2017 WLD Tour Champ hailing from Pine Hills, Florida.

After graduating from FAMU in 2010, Maurice moved to Atlanta to become a chiropractor where he became a student of the game of golf. Maurice went on to set a new Guinness World Record for Golf Ball Speed (211 MPH). His longest drive in competition is 459 yards. Black excellence, we love to see it.