She Hates Them Forreal: Mo’Nique Slaps Netflix With Discrimination Suit, Blows Up Twitter

Mo’Nique Hits Netflix With Lawsuit, Blows Up Twitter

Blackballed queen of comedy Mo’Nique isn’t ready to squash her beef with Netflix just yet and slapped the streaming giant with a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit after months of a seemingly never-ending promo tour that split the internet, sparked mini-beefs with respected celebs and damaged her once golden career that’s been on hold for months.

Mo’Nique really gonna die on this Netflix hill pic.twitter.com/qqMDcDxVae — 🎧 Jonny 😎 Cool 🎙 (@1neNOnly) November 14, 2019

