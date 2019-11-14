1 Dead, Several Injured After School Shooting At California’s Saugus High School

Shooting At California’s Saugus High School Leaves 1 Dead

Another day, unfortunately, another mass shooting. Authorities report that at least one person is dead and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

The L.A. Times reports that the shooting was reported around 7:40 a.m. PST. Law enforcement and paramedics rushed to the scene and police searched for a 16-year-old boy suspected in the shooting. The shooter has been apprehended.

Four people from the school were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment and one patient, a female, died.

This story is still developing…



There have been at least 30 shooting attacks at schools resulting in death or injury in 2019.

****UPDATES*****

The L.A. Times spoke with a number of Seagus High School students including Senior Denzel Abesamis who was in his car about to turn onto campus when he saw classmates running out.

“I automatically made a detour to leave because I knew something bad happened,” he said in a text message. “I’ve always been worried [that] something like this would happen,” he said. “Since then, Saugus has emphasized the importance of making sure to always be cautious of anything that may happen, like an active shooter.”

Andrei Mojica, 17, told The L.A. Times he was in his AP government class when he saw people running.