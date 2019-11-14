It Happens To Everyone: 9 Of Your Favorite Artists Who Got BOOED Off The Stage

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Drake Performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Celebrities Who Got Booed Off Stage

Even Michael Jordan misses dunks. Even Simone Biles slips up…okay, maybe she doesn’t. Scratch that. Where were we? Oh, yeah, even LeBron misses layups. Even your favorite artists have bad nights. They mess up and put on performances that get them booed. Sometimes it’s their faults. Maybe they showed up late, were drunk or forgot all of their lyrics. Maybe it’s not their faults. Maybe it’s bad fans who are just in bad moods. We don’t know.

Whatever the case, these artists got BOOED right off the stage and it went bad really fast for them.

Drake – He got booed off the stage at Tyler’s festival and it caused all sorts of tears

View this post on Instagram

hustlers don't stop, they keep goin' 📈

A post shared by Young Thug (@youngthug) on

Young Thug – He performed at Southern University in 2015 and got booed off the stage because of loyalty to Lil Wayne

Mariah Carey – She got booed in Leeds for showing up 45 minutes late

View this post on Instagram

No more living for the culture we nobody’s slave!

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on

Kanye West – He got booed at the London Wireless fest for ranting for too damn long

Nicki Minaj – She got booed at T In The Park in Scotland after showing up 45 minutes late. The lesson: show up on time.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    📸@spaceshipgeorge

    A post shared by @ ms_laurynhill on

    Lauryn Hill – She got booed in 2016 for being two hours late and released a hilarious “apology” about her energy being right

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.