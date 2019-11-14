Queen & Slim: The Wades, Lena Waithe, Terrence J & More At LA Screening Hosted By Janelle Monáe [PHOTOS]

Janelle Monáe Hosts Special LA Screening Of Queen & Slim

WME presented a special screening of QUEEN & SLIM last Wednesday in Los Angeles. After the screening our favorite soul-singing Yoga Bae Janelle Monáe hosted a Q&A with “Master of None” & “Queen & Slim” writer Lena Waithe. Other guests included actress Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwayne Wade, Terrence J and actor Damson Idris.

QUEEN & SLIM will hit theaters November 27, and we CANNOT WAIT. Check out more screening photos on the flip!