Confirmed: NFL Releases List Of Teams That Will Participate In Colin Kaepernick’s Workout On Saturday

NFL Release List Of Teams Attending Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick‘s impromptu NFL workout has been surrounded by shadiness, cynicism, and side-eyes from the very beginning.

Yesterday we reported that #7 would be getting an official shot to get back into the league but the conditions are not exactly ideal. The workout is in Atlanta on Saturday as opposed to the industry standard Tuesday and there was a concern that many teams would not be able to attend because they are preparing for games on Sunday afternoon.

Adding to the suspicion was the NFL’s refusal to share the names of teams that WOULD be attending to watch Colin do his thing.

However, just moments ago, the NFL did, in fact, release a list of teams who will be in attendance.

Official from the NFL detailing who is currently slated to show up at Colin Kaepernick’s workout https://t.co/X60qROIbZc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2019

That’s not all. ESPN’s Josina Anderson is also breaking new news about the workout.

Just spoke to Hue Jackson. Confirmed he'll be involved in leading Colin Kaepernick's workout that's scheduled for Saturday. "I just found out about it today. The NFL asked me to do it. I'm excited about doing it for Colin & the league. As far as I know…Colin's still attending." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2019

We hope this whole spectacle turns into a job for Kaep. We shall see.