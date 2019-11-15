Jokes And Drama: The Most Scandalous Moments Of Jess Hilarious’ Career So Far
Jess Hilarious’ History Of Scandal
Jess Hilarious has been all over the headlines in the last week or so due to her controversial appearance on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. She was smack-dab in the middle of a scrum with Moniece, Fizz and Apryl for whatever reason. This has been a continuation of a 2019 in which Jess was in the middle of her own love drama, some family drama and a feud with one of entertainment’s biggest stars.
So let’s take a look at her tumultuous last few months and how she dominated so many headlines…
Beginnings – It was all good a year ago when Jess was a popping IG comedian who was going viral for her videos and jokes.
She went super viral for making a joke about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, then getting unfollowed by Nicki. So she went to IG and clowned Nicki further while fighting off draggings from the Barbz.
Then she made the news a few months later when it was revealed that she was dating Kountry Wayne and they looked like comedy royalty…then it was revealed he had 9 whole kids and we all had questions.
Then back in February she was in hot water for dropping the F-bomb in an IG comment to an antagonizer
Right there on Valentine’s Day, Jess canceled Kountry Wayne when his ex posted a pic of him on her couch.
In March, she got SUPER dragged for trying to joke about a man in a turban on her airplane in a super outdated, lame joke.
Her sister jumped in the fray and revealed to the world that she got her body done to fill out those comedy show fits
Jess again put her foot in it by BASHING Apryl and Fizz’s wild relationship
That situation reared its ugly head again on this week’s version of LHHH when they revisited her dragging Apryl
Apryl went ahead and declared that it was all FAKE. You mean to tell us that reality shows are fake? Word?
