Ma’am: Keyshia Cole Gets Offended When Referred To As Her 23-Year-Old Baby Daddy’s “Elder”

Keyshia Cole In Denial Over The Age Difference In Her Relationship?

Keyshia Cole visited Nick Cannon‘s morning show in Los Angeles and things got touchy when her much younger boyfriend entered the conversation. The 38-year-old seemingly got sensitive when Nick pointed out she was an “elder” to her child’s father Niko, 23. Keyshia did, however, reveal how she decided to give Niko a chance despite his age before things got sticky.

I saw something so genuine in his eyes and how he was talking. I just had to see what was up with him.

A few more minutes into the conversation, Nick brings up their age difference.

Nick: “To be in a relationship and to start a family with someone like this, I mean, I’ve been in that situation before where I stepped into royalty, to an elder, and she guided me…“ Keyshia: I am not a f*cking elder” Nick: “You are his elder.” Keyshia: “I am not his f*cking elder…” Nick: “Yes you are, embrace it. You are his elder what would you call it?” Keyshia: “Mariah is your elder” Nick: “She is! She was, and I embraced it. There was nothing wrong with being a younger man that was molded and shaped by someone who was older” Keyshia: “She molded and shaped you?” Nick: “Yes, I learned so much from Mariah, and I will be forever in debt to how she allowed me to come into manhood. That’s when I became a man–when I got married and had children.”

WELP, that was awkward…

Do YOU think Keyshia is still a little bit sensitive over this conversation surrounding her and Niko’s 15-year age difference?

More of Keyshia and Niko after the flip.