Cops Kill People: Colorado Springs Shooting Of Fleeing De’Von Bell Ruled “Justified”, No Evidence Of Weapon

De’Von Bell Killing Ruled Justified By Colorado Springs Grand Jury

Back in August, we reported that Colorado Springs police had gunned down a young brotha named De’Von Bell by shooting him in the back four times as he was running away from them. Bell was said to be a robbery suspect and police were questioning him and another man before both fled the scene.

Most fair-minded people would say that the police should not be allowed to wantonly kill a person just because they are running away but apparently fair-mindedness is too much to ask in AmeriKKKa.

According to NBCNews, a grand jury found that this shooting was 100% justified and De’Von deserved to die for simply running. Of course, police allege that Bell was “reaching for a firearm” as he ran away. Problem is, there is no report of a weapon being found on his bleeding body.

There is a trash-a$$ state law in Coloardo that was enacted to protect police officers who shoot fleeing “suspects” called the “fleeing felons” statute.

”If the officer has a reasonable belief that the person has used a deadly weapon in a crime and is still armed, they can use deadly force to prevent that person from being a fleeing felon with that deadly weapon,” May, the district attorney, told BuzzFeed News. Colorado law supports this, upholding that cops can use deadly force if they “reasonably believe that it is necessary” to defend themselves or someone else from imminent harm, but it also goes a step further to protect cops in shooting suspects who flee. Specifically, Colorado cops can use lethal force to “effect an arrest or to prevent the escape from custody, of a person whom he reasonably believes…has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon.”

This law is at odds with the 1985 Supreme Court ruling on Tennessee v. Garner that states that the shooting of a fleeing suspect is wholly unconstitutional according to the Denver Post.

We can only hope that