Uncle Daddy? Jeannie Mai Recently Found Out Her “Uncle” Was Actually Her Legal Step-Father [Video]

Jeannie Mai Says Mom Married Her “Uncle” Behind Her Back

Here’s an awkward and funny story from The Real’s Jeannie Mai to lighten up your Friday. While the ladies on the show touched on Lamar Odom getting engaged and apparently keeping his kids out of the loop, Jeannie Mai had a similar story to share about her own mother. The second-generation Vietnamese daughter says she recently found out that a man she knew as her uncle for over 15-years is actually MARRIED to her mother.

Jeannie’s mother had a good reason to keep it a secret, she assumes. Jeannie thinks Mama Mai didn’t want to disrespect the memory of Jeannie’s dad…

Hit play to hear it.