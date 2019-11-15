‘Uncensored’ Season Finale: Paula Patton Recounts Singing On Usher’s “Can You Handle It”, Talks Robin Thicke Marriage & More [Video]

Did You Know: Paula Patton Sang On Usher’s Confessions Album?

It’s almost time for actress Paula Patton to have her Uncensored moment. The mother, and ex-wife to singer Robin Thicke, is appearing on the season finale of the TVOne series and bearing all about her past and present. In a teaser clip for the show, Paula is recounting how music played a role in her life way before she was a serious actress. Rewind to almost 20 years ago, Usher was working on his “Confessions” album, and her boyfriend at the time, Robin Thicke, was writing for him.

Paula lent her vocals to a track called “Can You Handle It” and the rest is history.

The full episode of Paul Patton’s “Uncensored” airs on Sunday, November 17th at 9pm eastern.