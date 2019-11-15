Desus & Mero Hit The Streets With Hasan Minhaj To Interview Children of Immigrants [Video]

The Bodega Boys And Hasan Minhaj Interview Children of Immigrants

On Thursday night’s episode, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero hit the streets of Queens with Hasan Minhaj to talk to fellow immigrant children.

Throughout the video, these three bond with each other and the strangers they meet about their experiences disappointing their parents, what it’s like growing up as first generation Americans, and so much more. Check out the clip down below to see what these New Yorkers have to say about growing up as children of immigrants.