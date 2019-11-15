SMH: French Tourist Dies In Thailand After Falling From A Waterfall While Attempting To Take A Selfie

Tourist In Thailand Falls Off Waterfall And Dies

A tourist in Thailand has died after attempting to capture a selfie at a popular waterfall destination.

According to reports from CNN, the tourist was a 33-year-old man from France. He ended up dying on Thursday after slipping and falling from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall on the Koh Samui island. According to his friend, the fall happened while he was trying to take a selfie at the site.

“His friend said he was trying to take a selfie and then he slipped and fell,” island tourist police Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul told the AFP. He went on to add that the area in question boasts a sign warning visitors against the potential dangers. The lieutenant explained that it “took several hours to retrieve his body” due to the area being “slippery and steep.”

The Independent identified the tourist as Bastien Palmier and his aforementioned friend is identified in the report as Thomas Mechin, who told the publication that Palmier ignored the warning sign and declined to heed his own personal warnings to “stay away” from the area.

“Tourists should not enter the prohibited area, as the park officers have closed it off for the safety of visitors,” Lieutenant Viriyavarangkul reiterated.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time this outcome has happened to tourists at the same destination. Back in July, a 26-year-old Spanish tourist died at the very same waterfall.