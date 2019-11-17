Poor Thang: NeNe Reveals Relationship With Gregg Is ‘Still Healing’ Following Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes Say Relationship With Gregg Is “Still Healing”

Although Gregg Leakes is cancer-free, there’s still some healing that needs to happen in the Leakes household.

NeNe Leakes recently opened up about her marriage that she says is recovering following her husband’s successful bout with cancer.

In an RHOA exclusive obtained by Too Fab, NeNe’s seen making her Season 12 debut and discussing the “tough road” she and Gregg went down when they found out he had stage III colon cancer.

“It is a very tough thing to do,” NeNe said of the journey they both went on: Gregg as the patient and NeNe as his caretaker. “It’s tough on both of us, though,” he noted. NeNe began to tear up as she replied, “Yeah, it’s very hard. It’s really hard.” “I can see that it’s still tough for you,” Gregg said, as NeNe’s makeup artist rushed to keep her eye makeup from running. “No matter what, in all of this, you did the best you can do,” Gregg continued. “I thought you did a champion’s job.” “I don’t wanna cry, ’cause if I cry, you know, I can’t even cry,” she mumbled. “I’d be making it about me if I cry.” “Guess, what?” Gregg said lovingly to his wife. “It is about you.”

NeNe later confessed that their marriage was rocky even before Gregg got diagnosed.

NeNe also reposted the clip and announced her RHOA return dubbing it the “real premiere.”

“Now that the pre-show has ended, The REAL PREMIERE starts SUNDAY at 8pm on @bravotv,” wrote NeNe on Instagram. “With existing relationship issues and having people not understanding the role and toll it takes on the caregiver, threw our relationship into an emotional roller coaster! We both cried, cussed, slammed doors and prayed. We’re in a marriage so what happens to him, happens to me!”

BLOOOOOOOOOOP!

Will YOU be watching the “real RHOA premiere” this Sunday???