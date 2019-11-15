For Your Viewing Pleasure: Dave East Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection [Video]

Dave East Flaunts His Massive Collection Of Jewelry

According to Dave East, he sees his jewelry as trophies for his hard work–and the man has a lot of trophies.

From his $70K Rolex watch to his $300K chain, the rapper stopped by GQ to show off all of his insane jewelry and explain what each piece means to him. He’s wearing about $500,000 worth of jewelry on his neck alone! Check out the video down below to see how much Dave East invests into his highly-coveted jewelry collection.