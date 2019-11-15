Classics Only: Dr. Dre Reflects On The Making Of ‘2001’ On The Album’s 20th Anniversary [Video]

Dr. Dre Looks Back At 20 Years Of His Album 2001

Nearly a decade after his solo debut The Chronic, Dr. Dre still had a chip on his shoulder that led to the former N.W.A. member releasing his follow-up, 2001. The album–which features previous collaborators like Snoop Dogg alongside his protégé, Eminem–was a huge success, bringing us now-classic singles “Still D.R.E.,” “Forgot About Dre,” and “The Next Episode.”

To mark the 20th anniversary of its 1999 release, Dre along with music mogul Jimmy Iovine sat down with Beats 1 to reminisce about the album’s creation and the legacy it has today.