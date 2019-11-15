“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Cheryl’s Prison Guard Sister Grills Former Bank Robber Josh (Exclusive)
“Love After Lockup” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV
Reformed bank robber Josh gets practically interrogated by his lover Cheryl’s prison staffer sister in the latest episode of “Love After Lockup.”
Cheryl asks her corrections officer sister to go easy on her reformed beau when the trio meet for lunch. But the sister goes in on him right away.
Josh tries his hand at cracking jokes to lighten the heavy mood, but the sister looks far from impressed.
Peep the episode description:
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “BLINDED BY LOVE” – Airs Friday, November 15th at 9/8C
Old sparks reignite when Lacey has a secret rendezvous with John. Angela interrogates Tony. Daniel stuns family with shocking reveal. Amber breaks down at family reunion. Cheryl loses it when her corrections officer sister meets her felon fiancé.
