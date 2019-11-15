Sticky Icky Surrogate: Woman Gets Caught With Nine Pounds Of Weed Disguised As A Fake Baby Bump

Woman With Fake Baby Bump Hid 9 Pounds Of Weed In It

A woman in Argentina who was walking around with a fake baby bump got caught with nine pounds of marijuana hidden inside of it.

The woman was crossing the Argentinian border with her male friend. The two were trying to make it into Chile by bus when they ended up stopping at a checkpoint, according to reports from the New York Post. That’s when officers inspected her bag and uncovered two bricks of marijuana, along with another 15 inside the fake bump strapped to her stomach, which was held together with a starch-based paste.

“She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it from Mendoza to Santa Cruz,” Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich tweeted alongside photos of the fake stomach on Wednesday. “The pretend mom-to-be and her accomplice were arrested.”

¡NARCO EMBARAZO! Fabricó una panza con engrudo, escondió 15 paquetes de marihuana y simulando un embarazo, intentó trasladarla de #Mendoza a #SantaCruz. En un control de @gendarmeria detuvimos a la falsa embarazada y a su cómplice. ¡Así se las ingenió para traficar la droga! pic.twitter.com/6Lw2bAaOch — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 13, 2019

According to a police spokesman, the pregnant imposter was “asked to leave the [bus] and it was confirmed she was also carrying drugs and no baby inside of her.” In total, she was carrying four kilos and ended up being charged with drug smuggling.