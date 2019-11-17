Unstoppable Stallion: Hot Girl Meg Lands First PUMA Campaign [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion Lands First PUMA Campaign

A certain H-Town hottie’s reign just won’t let up.

Megan Thee Stallion is starring in her first campaign for PUMA representing the brand’s recently launched CALI Sport sneaker.

The CALI Sport is the newest style expansion to PUMA’s CALI franchise – a women’s-specific style that evolved from PUMA’s classic California’s silhouette. The shoes feature a rubber platform midsole, a leather upper with suede overlays and PUMA’s signature formstrip on the side.

Retailing for $90.00, the CALI Sport comes in two colorways and is now available to purchase on PUMA.com.

We see you Hot Girl, Meg!

See more from her PUMA campaign on the flip.