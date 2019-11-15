Queen Bee Blessings: Lil Kim Surprises Crowd at Sinfully Sexy Moose Knuckles After Party [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
For your viewing pleasure…

Lil Kim Surprises Crowd at Moose Knuckles After Party

Queen Bee recently blessed attendees of a swanky and sinful soiree with not only her presence but a performance. On Thursday luxury lifestyle brand, Moose Knuckles celebrated the opening of its first-ever Soho Store with a ‘House of Sin’ party at The World of McIntosh Townhouse.

The bash was inspired by their Seven Deadly Sins Capsule collection and the McIntosh Townhouse was transformed into a fully immersive experiential event featuring seven sinful rooms across three floors and for one night only.

Each sin; pride, wrath, envy, indolence, gourmand, greed and lust came to life in a number of ways.

Guests enjoyed casino games…

libations…

pole dancers…

naked sushi and more.

To end the night off with a bang, undisputed rap icon Lil Kim graced the exclusive crowd to perform some of her top hits.

The Moose Knuckles Soho store is now open at 57 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m and Sunday from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.

More sinful photos from Lil Kim’s Moose Knuckles after-party appearance on the flip.

