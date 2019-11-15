This Guy Gets It: DaBaby Brings Out Jabbawockeez For Brilliant “BOP On Broadway” Hip-Hop Musical [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
DaBaby “BOP On Broadway” Hip-Hop Musical Video

DaBaby really understands what sets him apart from other rappers and he takes advantage of it every single time.

The Charlotte rapper has released a music video for his KIRK banger “BOP”, but not just any ol’ music video, a riveting cornucopia of choreography, theater, and neck-snappin’ nostalgia that qualifies as a true hip-hop musical.

Press play below to find out exactly what we mean…

DaBaby for President 2020.

