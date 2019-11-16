Happy Birthday: Karen Civil Celebrates Her B’Day With Star Studded Private Dinner At Fendi
- By Bossip Staff
Karen Civil Celebrates Her Birthday With Pusha T, YG, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor
Karen Civil celebrated her birthday with a private dinner at the Fendi store on Rodeo on November 8. Guests included Kehlani, YG, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor as well as “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris.
Looks like these two are going strong.
Okay KC. We see you!
Check out more photos from the event below
