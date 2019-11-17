Worship: Kanye West Performs Sunday Service For Inmates Of Houston’s Harris County Jail [Video]

Kanye West Performs Sunday Service For Inmates Of Houston’s Harris County Jail [Video]

Kanye West took time away from his Wyoming compound to head to Houston, Texas where his new era of “Jesus Is King” will take on the boss of worship Joel Osteen. Ye’s “Sunday Service” lost its trademark battle but seems to be winning over every crowd it sees. From Atlanta to Chicago to New Orleans, to even Jamaica the services have received praise. Minus the MAGA rant at Howard homecoming, Ye has been focused on spreading the word of Jesus.

While in Houston Kanye was able to pull off a last-minute performance in a very surprising place. Ye & his Sunday Service choir did a surprise performance at the Harris County jail. From the looks of it, the performance touched a lot of people. One service was for the male inmates and another was performed for the female inmates. In the video below you can see Ye take time to shake the hand of each inmate. According to TMZ the whole thing only took 48 hours to set up and get clearance.

Law enforcement sources tell us Kanye reached out on Wednesday to set the whole thing up … the jail has a very popular religious program. We’re told Kanye brought about 100 choir and band members. He performed two separate shows — one for male inmates and one for females — each crowd was couple hundred people.

Pretty ambitious and wild the jail agreed but it seems to have been more impactful than they ever imagined.

Watch the video below to see a look into the performance and a few words from the sheriffs on their values and why they agreed.