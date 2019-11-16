Jay-Z Reportedly Pushed The League To Organize Kaepernick Workout After Taking A “Reputational Bullet” Over NFL Partnership

Jay-Z Pressured The NFL To Set Up Kaepernick Workout Because Of How They Handled Their Partnership Deal

According to Bleacher Report, TV/radio host Dan Patrick reported that Jay-Z “was putting the pressure” on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to give Kaepernick a workout after Jay-Z “took a reputational bullet” for the league when Hov announced his partnership with the league a coupe months ago.

Dan Patrick: Source says pressure on Roger Goodell for the Colin Kaepernick workout came from Jay-Z@dpshow pic.twitter.com/nwRuBsjMdN — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 15, 2019

If you recall, Hov got dragged after Roc Nation announced an entertainment and social justice partnership with the NFL despite Kaepernick’s still being out of the league.

Kaepernick’s scheduled workout takes place this weekend where many teams will be in attendance to see if he has anything left.