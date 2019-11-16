Jay-Z Reportedly Pushed The League To Organize Kaepernick Workout After Taking A “Reputational Bullet” Over NFL Partnership
- By Bossip Staff
Jay-Z Pressured The NFL To Set Up Kaepernick Workout Because Of How They Handled Their Partnership Deal
According to Bleacher Report, TV/radio host Dan Patrick reported that Jay-Z “was putting the pressure” on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to give Kaepernick a workout after Jay-Z “took a reputational bullet” for the league when Hov announced his partnership with the league a coupe months ago.
If you recall, Hov got dragged after Roc Nation announced an entertainment and social justice partnership with the NFL despite Kaepernick’s still being out of the league.
Kaepernick’s scheduled workout takes place this weekend where many teams will be in attendance to see if he has anything left.
