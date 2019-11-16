SMH: Kodak Black Now Facing Another 60 Years After Additional Gun Charges Filed

According to the Miami New Times, after receiving over three years in prison for lying on a gun background-check form, Kodak Black is now facing two additional felony gun charges.

The Florida rapper was just slapped with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office charged Kodak Black with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. After calling him a “habitual offender,” he now faces up to 30 years in prison on each count.

Black was initially arrested for lying about his criminal background on a federal document to purchase a registered firearm during Rolling Loud weekend in Miami moments before he was supposed to hit the stage and perform.

The judge overseeing the case said: