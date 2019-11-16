Keyshia Cole Gets Candid On How She Chose Her Baby Daddy Off Instagram [Video]

Keyshia Cole Gets Candid About Her Choosing Niko Khale

Keyshia Cole is fully immersed in her new chapter with her man and their baby boy, and now she has a new show too. The singer landed a talk show called “One on One With Keyshia Cole” on Fox Soul TV, a streaming network available online. In her first episode, Keyshia didn’t wait to put her cards on the table.

The mother of two recalled the story of how she was scrolling through Instagram one day and came across Niko’s profile. She said she didn’t waste any time shooting her shot at the tenderoni…she didn’t want him to get snatched up!

Hit play to hear it.