No Cap: Retired Bengals Baller Cris Collinsworth Campaigns For His Old Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Cris Collinsworth Wants Bengals To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is in Atlanta as we type preparing for his first NFL workout in 3 years this afternoon.

Cris Collinsworth, a retired Cincinnati Bengals wideout, was approached by TMZ the other day and they asked which team should give Kaep a shot.

Of course, he suggested his own stomping-grounds. Press play down below to find out why.

Seems legit to us. At this point we’re praying that any team gives #7 a job. He’s certainly as good as if not better than a lot of guys in the league right now.