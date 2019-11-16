For The Ladies: Ryan Henry Shows Off His Sexy 9Mag Muscles In The Gym

Ryan Henry Beefs Up His Black Ink Bawwwdy

In case you needed some motivation to hit the weight room, “Black Ink Chicago” star Ryan Henry has you covered. The 9 Mag tattoo shop boss is showing off his muscular physique for the ladies on his Instagram page. He looks good!

If you’ve been viewing “Black Ink Chicago” from its early seasons, you know that Ryan was slim and trim with zero muscle mass just a few years ago. Where did he get all of this???? We reckon it’s the gym. You like it???

Speaking of “Black Ink Chicago”, the show is gearing up to return next month on December 4th. Check out the sneak peek below.